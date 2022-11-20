Snow pummels western New York as metro Buffalo digs out from up to 6 feet of accumulation

Jenny Vega (L) and Roberto Rentas shovel snow in front of their house in Buffalo, New York, on Friday.

 Brendan Bannon/The New York Times/Redux

Heavy snow is expected to keep piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special weather statement warning a band of heavy snow accompanied by high winds was creating a "burst of snow" in western New York state. The band was moving south of the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas, the weather service said.

