Heavy snow is expected to continue piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Buffalo issued a special weather statement warning that a band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 mph was creating a "burst of snow" to western New York state. The band was moving south of the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas, it said.

CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Aya Elamroussi and Mallika Kallingal contributed to this report.