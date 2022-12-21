Snow, blizzard conditions and dangerous cold grip much of the US during Christmas week

A storm threatens to deliver heavy snow and strong winds combined with bitterly cold temperatures to much of the US on December 20, lasting through the end of a busy travel week. A driver is seen here shoveling his car out of snow in New Jersey.

 Peter Ackerman/Asbury Park Press/USA Today

A strengthening major winter storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the National Weather Service warns of "life-threatening" wind chills for millions.

The weather is expected to make travel impossible in some places during one of the nation's busiest travel weeks.

