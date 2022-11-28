A "regional tornado outbreak (is) possible Tuesday afternoon and evening across parts of the Lower to Mid-Mississippi Valley," the Storm Prediction Center warned Monday morning.

A Level 4 of 5, moderate risk, for severe storms has been issued by the prediction center for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The moderate risk encompasses 1.5 million people from northeastern Louisiana to southern Tennessee, including portions of the Memphis metroplex and Greenville in Mississippi.

CNN Meteorologists Allison Chinchar are Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.