Six people were hurt in an overnight shooting in Rochester, New York, police said in a statement Saturday.
The injuries were not life threatening.
Officers responded to a call about a fight at 1:30 a.m. and heard shots when they arrived. They found a large group of people, including two who were shot near a park, police said.
The victims were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Four others went to hospitals in private vehicles.
As police were securing the scene, someone in a vehicle sped away and crashed into two parked police cars, then continued driving. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI, police said. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.