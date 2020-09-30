One person is dead and one is wounded after a shooting at an Amazon workplace in Florida.
Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said they were dispatched to reports of shots fired at an Amazon fulfillment center at 7:24 p.m. ET Tuesday. When they entered, they found a female victim and a male victim with gunshot wounds. The female victim died on the scene and the male victim was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. J.D. Stronko said during a news conference.
This incident is not an active shooter situation, or workplace violence, Stronko said.
It is early in the investigation, which is ongoing, but there were "multiple witnesses" to the shooting and interviews are being conducted, he said. A weapon has been recovered at the scene.
"There were some indications there may be a domestic relationship between the two parties ... but it's too soon to release any exact details," the lieutenant said.
Early indications are that both people are employees of Amazon.
