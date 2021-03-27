Several people may have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police tweeted early Saturday.
Police are investigating the incident that happened "at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St.," the post said.
There is a large police presence in the area and officials are asking people to stay away.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
