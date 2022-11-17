A powerful winter storm is expected to continue delivering heavy snow to upstate New York and other parts of the Northeast on Thursday, bringing dangerous road conditions at least through the end of the week.

Several inches of snow have already fallen in parts of New York and several feet of snow is still in the forecast for the metro areas of Buffalo and Watertown, New York, and northwest Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall rates in some spots may reach up to 3 inches per hour, with snow piling up to 4 feet in some local areas.

CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford and CNN's Rob Frehse contributed to this report.