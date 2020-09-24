Not Available
September 24 Breonna Taylor news
Breonna Taylor news
- Updated
- By Lauren del Valle, CNN
- Updated
- By James Griffiths and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- Breonna Taylor's family attorney believes the Kentucky attorney general's investigation was a coverup
- Kim Jong Un apologizes in letter to Seoul for shooting of South Korean official
- Buffalo Police no longer requires officers to wear names on their uniform
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Renee Byrd-Lewis to be new executive director of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services
- Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks acknowledges equity issues with student discipline, but critics unsure district will fix it
- Gwinnett police's Operation Drive Safe underway through mid-October
- Gwinnett County Public Schools' Class of 2020 outpaced Georgia, nation on SAT scores
- Gwinnett County Public Schools catching up to enrollment forecasts, but still below projections
- Gwinnett to offer record number of early voting locations for general election — and three weeks of voting at all sites
- Gwinnett County preparing to widen Pleasant Hill Road, add multi-use trail west of Peachtree Industrial
- POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Gwinnett legislators picked to lead Georgia Asian-American, Latino for Biden groups
- Duluth Middle School, community mourning death of teacher who died after trying to save daughter from drowning
- Hoots Wings opens new restaurant at Peachtree Corners Town Center
- After holding interim title, Monica Batiste named permanent associate superintendent of human resources and talent management for GCPS
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 14
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 21
- PHOTOS: Dacula at Mill Creek Football
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 21
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 20, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.199 million Suwanee home stuns with elegance, beautiful outdoor spaces
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 14-20
- PHOTOS: Check out these renderings and site images of Jack's Tavern in Lawrenceville
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
POLL: Do you think President Trump should nominate someone to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
