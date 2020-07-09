Seoul's mayor found dead, hours after he was reported missing

The mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul has been found dead hours after he was reporting missing, police have confirmed.
Park Won-soon was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday evening, according to a police official with knowledge of the case, sparking a massive search operation.
The 64-year-old longtime civic activist, who has been Seoul's mayor since 2011, was seen as a likely hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
