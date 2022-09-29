Search and rescue teams scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl

Search and rescue teams are working before dawn to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. A flooded Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples Florida on September 28, is pictured here.

 City of Naples

Search and rescue teams are working to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian -- now a tropical storm still marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.

Collapsed buildings, flooding, downed power lines and impassable roads were reported early Thursday by survey crews in the zone around where Ian slammed the shore near Cayo Costa in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall on Florida's west coast.

