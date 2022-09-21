With Category 4 Hurricane Fiona poised to sideswipe Bermuda later this week, people in the storm's deadly wake still faced days without basic utilities Wednesday -- including much of Puerto Rico, where most were left without power and running water.

Only about 380,000 of Puerto Rico's 1.5 million utility customers had power by Wednesday morning, the government said. And about half of the island's customers still were without running water, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said.

CNN's Leyla Santiagio in Puerto Rico and CNN's Robert Shackelford, Jamiel Lynch, Amanda Musa, Chris Boyette and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

