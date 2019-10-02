Not Available
- Rugby World Cup: USA takes on France
- A toddler drowns and a second one is hospitalized after their flotation devices come off at a pool party in Florida
- A teacher sues after he says he was fired for refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns
- Chicago school forced a coatless boy out into the cold and lied about it, lawsuit says
- Singapore 'fake news' law comes into force, offenders face fines and prison time
- Lawrenceville lab, Suwanee resident tied up in widespread Medicare fraud case
- Georgia Gwinnett College professor becomes a Twitter sensation for carrying student's baby
- Student arrested after taking gun into Gwinnett high school
- Gwinnett police chief retiring, county announces successor
- Georgia elementary teacher charged with simple battery involving student
- Gwinnett grads, former tee-ball teammates Matt Olson, Austin Meadows duel in AL Wild Card Game
- Democrats gearing up for first run at Gwinnett sheriff's office in nearly 30 years
- NCAA hits Georgia Tech men's basketball hard with four-year probation, postseason ban
- Buford grad, West Georgia linebacker Korie Rogers adapts to change in life, football
- Gwinnett 'lucky' to be one of Phil Collins' 16 tour stops as rock icon puts on stellar show
