For the past 100 years, two Baltimore County high school football teams have faced off every Thanksgiving morning.
But this year Calvert Hall College High School and Loyola Blakefield have cancelled their game to abide by Covid-19 restrictions, according to a joint statement from the Maryland schools.
The schools cancelled the "Turkey Bowl" after Baltimore County officials issued an executive order restricting outdoor gatherings, including high school athletics, the release said.
"While there is disappointment felt by members of our school communities, most especially the student-athletes and coaches who have prepared for this annual matchup, there is also a shared sense of gratitude for the many blessings this school year has already delivered," the schools said. "As we all celebrate Thanksgiving this year, let us honor the proud legacy that 100 years of Turkey Bowl history have brought to the Cardinal and Dons faithful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.