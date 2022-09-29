Rescuers scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl

Search and rescue teams are working before dawn to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. A flooded Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples Florida on September 28, is pictured here.

 City of Naples

Rescuers have been pulling people from roofs as they work to respond to hundreds of calls for help since Ian -- now a tropical storm marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.

Many are believed to need rescuing in hard-hit southwest Florida's Fort Myers area, FEMA chief Deanne Criswell said Thursday morning. The nearby Naples area was similarly slammed -- feet of water submerged streets, nearly swallowing vehicles and rushing into the first floors of homes and businesses -- after Ian's center plowed ashore near Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall on Florida's west coast.

CNN's Naomi Thomas, Rebekah Riess, Paul P. Murphy, Brandon Miller, Amy Simonson, Jamiel Lynch, Joe Sutton, Amanda Musa, Hannah Sarisohn and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.