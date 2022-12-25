Prolonged winter storm causes at least 26 deaths and leaves thousands without power

Dangerously cold wind chills continued Christmas morning across much of the US, pictured here, December 24, in Hamburg, New York after winter storm plunged temperatures to life-threatening lows, brought blizzard conditions and coastal flooding, and knocked out power.

 John Normile/Getty Images

The prolonged winter storm that brought heavy snow, high winds and brutal cold to most of the US this past week has killed at least 26 people and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Perhaps the worst impact was around Buffalo, New York, where 43 inches of snow fell as of Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The snowfall and blizzard conditions made roads impassable, froze power substations and left at least seven people dead, Erie County officials said.

