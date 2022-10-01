It could be more than a week until power lines are fully restored in some parts of Florida as residents deal with major flooding after the deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State's history.

At least 66 people are believed to have died because of Ian in Florida alone, and four people were killed in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, officials say. Ian also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in the Carolinas Friday into early Saturday.

CNN's Andy Rose, Rebekah Riess, Laura James, Amanda Musa, Jamiel Lynch, Ryan Young, Mike Saenz, Joe Sutton, Dave Alsup, Virginia Langmaid, Alaa Elassar, Christina Maxouris, Hannah Sarisohn, Elise Hammond and Seán Federico-O'Murchú contributed to this report.

