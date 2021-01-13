A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, Nashville police said.
James Cowan was arrested at an apartment complex in Antioch, Tennessee, on Tuesday evening, police announced on Twitter.
Kaufman, 26, was shot and killed on December 3, 2020, while driving to work on Interstate 440.
Undercover Metropolitan Nashville Police Department detectives, along with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, trailed Cowan as he went to the apartment complex from a local motel, the tweet said.
Cowan, 28, is alleged to have been with co-defendant Devaunte Hill, 21, when shots were fired from their vehicle into Kaufman's car. Hill was arrested December 11 on a charge of criminal homicide and remains in custody, authorities said.
An arrest warrant for Cowan on a charge of criminal homicide was issued earlier this month.
