A typical January day in Pittsburgh means temperatures reach the mid-30s.
But Saturday's temperatures were a far cry from the usual with the thermometer reaching a sizzling 70 degrees.
And it wasn't just unusual. The temperature broke a 130-year-old record of 68 degrees set in 1890, according to CNN meteorologist Briana Gordon.
The higher-than-normal temperatures are due to southerly winds moving upward ahead of a storm system, bringing warm air with it.
The warm temperatures won't be around for long, though.
Sunday's high is 48, which means the city will be back to its regularly scheduled programming soon enough.
CNN's Briana Gordon contributed to this report.
