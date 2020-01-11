People feared dead after fire at chemical plant near Mumbai

People are feared dead after a large fire at a chemical plant in Palghar, India, near Mumbai, a fire brigade spokesman said Saturday.
A call about a fire at a chemical plant in Palghar's Tarapur chemical zone came at 7 p.m. local time, the Boisar Fire Brigade spokesman told CNN.
The number of injured or dead could not be confirmed, the spokesman said. Rescue operations are ongoing.
Local media report at least four chemical plant workers are dead, with some outlets reporting eight deaths.
CNN's Jay Croft contributed to this report.
