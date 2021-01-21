One ticket sold in Maryland wins $731.1 million Powerball jackpot

One ticket sold in Maryland hit the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history on Wednesday night.
The winning ticket, sold at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, is worth an estimated $731.1 million if the holder chooses payments over 29 years.
It would be worth $546.8 million if the holder chooses a lump-sum payment, lottery officials said.
The winning numbers were: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.
Thirteen other tickets still matched the first five numbers without hitting the Powerball -- winning at least $1 million. One of those -- sold in Hagerstown, Maryland -- won $2 million because the holder bought a "Power Play" option, lottery officials said.
While Wednesday's top prize was the fourth-largest jackpot for Powerball, it was the sixth-largest in US lottery history.
The nation's largest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize in January 2016, followed by a Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion from October 2018.
Wednesday's jackpot was by far the largest won in Maryland, "easily outdistancing the $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously ... in the March 30, 2012, drawing," lottery officials said.
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $970 million
A large Mega Millions jackpot, meanwhile, is still in play.
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot would be worth an estimated $970 million -- which would be the United States' third-largest lottery jackpot ever.
CNN's Jason Hanna and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.