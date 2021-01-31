One victim is dead and a second suffered minor injuries Sunday after a shooting at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.
The suspect is believed to have left the scene before law enforcement arrived, Grand Chute Police Public Information Officer Travis Waas said during a press briefing Sunday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mall around 3:30 p.m. local time to calls of shots fired inside one of the mall's main corridors, according to Waas.
The department is not identifying the victim at this time.
Law enforcement agents are in the process of completing their secondary search of the mall to locate and escort patrons who sheltered during the incident.
Investigators have identified and are interviewing several witnesses, according to Waas.
Waas emphasized that anyone with information about the shooting or suspect should contact the Grand Chute Police Department.
