As authorities in Buffalo, New York, continue following up on hundreds of calls for help made during and since the historic weekend blizzard -- a "grueling, gruesome task" that's revealed people dead in cars and snowbanks -- officials are facing tough questions about their handling of storm preparations and the disaster response.

The death toll in Erie County, New York, has climbed to 37, officials there said, while 25 others died across 11 US states as the winter storm plowed across most of the country, with most killed in traffic wrecks or by the bitter cold.

