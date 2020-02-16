A collision between two police cars left six Chicago officers injured Saturday evening, according to the department.
Officers were responding to a call just before 7:30 p.m. local time when one marked and one unmarked squad car collided at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Springfield Avenue, the department said in a statement.
All of the officers are at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, where five are in stable condition and one is in serious condition, the department said. The department has not released any other details at this time.
Four of the officers were taken to the hospital and two transported themselves, according to CNN affiliate WLS.
When the accident happened, the officers were responding to an officer needs assistance call, WLS reported.
The department's major accidents unit is investigating the incident, the outlet said.
CNN's Alta Spells contributed to this report.
