October 18 coronavirus news
- Updated
Articles
- Legendary, beloved Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos dies after long cancer battle
- Gwinnett County Public Schools parents will soon get the chance to opt for in-person or digital learning for the spring semester
- GCPS names principals for Rosebud and Stripling elementary schools; district-wide administrators also appointed
- DeJuan Horne, former South Gwinnett basketball player, dies in Alabama car accident
- Georgia expecting record turnouts for both in-person and mail-in voters
- Army Corps of Engineers planning to lower Lake Lanier to accommodate Buford Dam repairs
- Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside suing District Attorney Danny Porter, says funds have been withheld from his office
- Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock leading crowded U.S. Senate race
- Gwinnett sees long lines at all sites on the first day of early voting
- Buford City Schools named top district in Georgia
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Oct. 12
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Oct. 12
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 18, 2020
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.195 million Duluth home features a 1,000-bottle wine cellar
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.169 million Gwinnett County home features owner's retreat with fireside sitting area
- PHOTOS: Legendary Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos dies after cancer battle
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 11, 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett runners in UAB Blazer Invitational
- PHOTOS: Mill Creek at North Gwinnett Football
Online Poll
POLL: Have you already turned on your heat at home?
It's starting to get chilly outside and that means you will have to make the switch from air conditioning to heat soon. Have you already turned on the heat this fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
