North Korea's UN ambassador says denuclearization is off the table in talks with US

Denuclearization is off the table in negotiations with the United States, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations said in a statement Saturday.
In the statement, the ambassador, Kim Song, said the United States' pursuit of "sustained and substantial dialogue" was a "time-saving trick" to benefit a "domestic political agenda."
"We do not need to have lengthy talks with the US now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table," he said.
CNN is reaching out to the State Department, the White House and the National Security Council for comment.