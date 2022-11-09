Nicole, striking the Bahamas now, is expected to become a hurricane and hit Florida tonight

Sandbags are distributed Tuesday at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

 Joe Cavaretta/AP

Tropical Storm Nicole is lashing the northwestern Bahamas on its way to eastern Florida, where it is expected to strike as a hurricane by early Thursday and deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Nicole's center, with sustained 70 mph winds, just 4 mph shy of a hurricane, passed over the Bahamas' Great Abaco island by early Wednesday afternoon, and it is expected to next cross Grand Bahama, the US National Hurricane Center said.

CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller and CNN's Amanda Watts, Melissa Alonso, Leyla Santiago, Chris Boyette, Raja Razek and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.