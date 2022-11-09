Nicole, near hurricane strength, makes landfall in the Bahamas on its way to Florida

Sandbags are distributed Tuesday at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

 Joe Cavaretta/AP

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the northwestern Bahamas late Wednesday morning on its way to eastern Florida, where it is expected to strike as a hurricane early Thursday and deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Nicole's center, with sustained 70-mph winds just 4 mph shy of a hurricane, crossed onto the Bahamas' Great Abaco Island around 11:55 a.m. ET, the US National Hurricane Center said.

