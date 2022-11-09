Nicole brings dangerous storm surge as it nears the Bahamas, with expected landfall in Florida less than 24 hours away

Sandbags are distributed Tuesday at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tropical Storm Nicole is drenching the Bahamas with dangerous storm surge early Wednesday before it slams into Florida's east coast as a possible Category 1 hurricane, prompting evacuations in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Nearly four million people along Florida's east coast are under hurricane warnings as Nicole is poised to make landfall late Wednesday north of West Palm Beach, Florida, as a Category 1 hurricane, blasting the region with torrential rain and damaging winds.

