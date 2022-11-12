After wreaking havoc in Florida, Nicole weakened into a post-tropical cyclone, bringing severe thunderstorms to the Carolinas and Virginia Friday before striking the Northeast.

Nicole -- the first hurricane to hit the US in the month of November in nearly 40 years -- walloped coastal homes in Florida's Daytona area early Thursday and left five people dead after hitting the state's eastern coast as a Category 1 hurricane.

