Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.

While wintry weather is spreading into the Plains Thursday and will push into the upper Midwest on Friday, a cold front will begin to impact the Pacific Northwest and is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rainfall along the coast. Over a foot of snow is expected across the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range. The storm will begin to impact the Pacific Northwest Friday evening, bringing additional threats this weekend and into next week.

CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett contributed to this article.

