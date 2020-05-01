New York schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Cuomo says

Schools across New York state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning.
The schools -- kindergarten through high school and college facilities -- will continue to provide distance learning. Plans for summer school programming will be announced by the end of the month, Cuomo said.
"In the meantime, meal programs will continue, the child care services for essential workers will continue," Cuomo said.
At least 43 states have ordered or recommended that schools not reopen this academic year
New York City's mayor, Bill de Blasio, had said weeks ago that the city's public school buildings would remain closed through the end of the school year because of coronavirus concerns.
New York hasn't made any decisions about in-person learning next academic year across the state "because the fall is a long time away," Cuomo said.
"We want schools to start now developing a plan to reopen, and the plan has to have protocols in place that incorporate everything that we are now doing in society and everything that we learned," he said.
On Thursday, 289 people across New York died from the coronavirus, Cuomo said, calling the death toll "lower than it has been but still tragic and terrible."
The hospitalization rate is plateauing, with about 1,000 new hospitalizations each day for the past three or four days, he said.
That remains "a very high infection rate," the governor said.
