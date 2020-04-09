Nearly 200 prisoners were involved in a conflict that broke out in Washington state's Monroe Correctional Complex Wednesday night, the Washington State Patrol said.
The revolt included inmates from multiple parts of the complex, including its minimum security facility where the state has said at least three inmates have been infected with coronavirus, Trooper Heather Axtman told CNN.
Earlier Wednesday, the Washington state Department of Corrections said six inmates in the facility had tested positive for the virus.
"All 6 are isolated from general population & receiving clinical monitoring & supportive care from a health care team," the department said in a statement.
It's not immediately clear what the motive is for the uprising, Axtman said.
Inmates have been threatening to set fires and "take prison guards," Axtman added, although she said law enforcement is not sure whether the prisoners were following through on their threats.
Aerial video from CNN affiliate KOMO Wednesday night showed dozens of people in what appeared to be correctional uniforms sitting outdoors on a prison baseball field, but no sign of violence.
No staff members or inmates were injured, KOMO reported.
