An angry snake, a fiery van, and a daring rescue. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
'It almost got me'
An angry, reticulated python lunged at Jay Brewer, owner of The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, while he was filming a video for Instagram. Brewer said the snake was just trying to protect its eggs.
Caught on cam
A van burst into flames and rolled down a hill in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Police and firefighters worked to quickly put out the blaze and thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Casual celebration
Chrissy Teigen keeps dazzling the internet. She celebrated John Legend's Grammy win wearing a towel, while he was mincing garlic in the kitchen.
Brotherly love
Brace yourself for an overload of cute. A mom posted a video of her son helping his little brother calm down with breathing exercises. That's what brothers are for :) .
Daring rescue
Police say that two people and two dogs were trapped inside of a truck after a collision left the vehicle dangling over an Idaho gorge. An amazing rescue was caught on camera when responders rappelled to bring the people to safety.
