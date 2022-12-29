As strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds continue to sweep across the West and push into the Central US Thursday, more than 16 million people along the coast are under flood watches in anticipation of even more stormy weather to come.

Twelve states across the Western and Central US are under winter weather alerts as of early Thursday morning after a round of wet and wintry weather earlier this week flooded roads, blew hurricane-force winds and left thousands along the coast without power.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.