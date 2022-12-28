A strong storm system bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to much of the western United States has left more than 126,000 customers without power as the region braces for more weather woes in the days to come.

The blustering storm has left more than 86,000 customers without power in Oregon as of early Wednesday morning, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.us. Over 27,000 customers in Washington and more than 12,000 in California were also left in the dark.

CNN's Mike Saenz and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

