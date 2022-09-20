Hurricane Fiona is continuing its ruinous path Tuesday after devastating Puerto Rico with flooding rain then ripping through the Dominican Republic, where more than a million people were left without running water and dozens of homes were destroyed.

Nearly 800 people were brought to safety by emergency workers in the Dominican Republic, according to the country's emergency management director of operations, Juan Manuel Mendez. At least 519 people were taking refuge in the country's 29 shelters Monday, he said.

CNN's Leyla Santiago in San Juan, Puerto Rico and CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Robert Shackelford, Melissa Alonso, Artemis Moshtaghian, Taylor Ward, Holly Yan and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report

