More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside
- By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
- Gwinnett Solicitor's Office says delayed bill to legalize marijuana could reduce gang activity
- How novel coronavirus spread through the Shincheonji religious group in South Korea
- Lori Vallow, mother of missing children, will be returned to Idaho
- Struggling cannabis retailer Medmen wants to fix things by keeping it simple
- JENKINS: The Mall of Georgia: Use it or lose it
- Seckinger cluster schools will open as Gwinnett's first K-12 theme cluster
- Gwinnett, Newton Rockdale Health Department monitoring people for coronavirus, but experts say threat level is low
- Former Fry's Electronics site to become EchoPark Automotive regional headquarters, dealership; 130 jobs to be created
- Lawrenceville woman charged for promoting ‘Kama Sutra contest’ at Norcross nightclub
- GBI IDs Ellabell man accused of hijacking car, shooting at Gwinnett police before crashing into Lake Lanier, where he died
- Gwinnett commissioners give green light for affordable housing development near Dacula
- Teen charged with murder in case involving body found in middle of the road near Snellville
- Lake Lanier is about half a foot away from breaking record for highest-ever water level
- Former Gwinnett deputy sentenced for drug trafficking
