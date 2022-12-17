After a nor'easter dropped more than a foot of snow across many parts of interior New England, more is on its way Saturday as officials warn of dangerous travel conditions the weekend before Christmas.

The storm -- part of a weather system that upended several communities in the South with deadly tornadoes and grueling power outages earlier this week -- has also left thousands in the dark as it moved in over the Northeast, where temperature lows are now below freezing throughout.

CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink and CNN's Paradise Afshar, Steve Almasy and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

