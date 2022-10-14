Months after catastrophic flooding upended many lives in Kentucky, the death toll has officially risen to 43, with two additional people dying from health complications related to the crisis and one person still missing, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

"Let us pray for those families and all of eastern Kentucky as we continue to try to stabilize the region and ultimately turn toward rebuilding," Beshear said during a news conference.

CNN's Angela Fritz contributed to this report.