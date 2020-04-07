One of the many facets of life put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic are, to the anguish of many fans, sports.
Now, Major League Baseball is examining how to start its 2020 season, after canceling spring training and indefinitely delaying Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 26.
Most notably, the league is considering playing the entire season in one location.
"While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan," MLB said in a statement Tuesday.
The league is considering "numerous contingency plans" for once the public health situation improves, according to the statement.
MLB is considering playing games as early as May, ESPN reported.
Other reports say the league is considering having all teams play in Arizona, where half of MLB teams hold their spring training in the Phoenix area. The stadiums are all within about 50 miles from each other, allowing teams to quarantine in a hotel and not have to travel very far for their games.
The games, of course, would be played without fans.
ESPN also reported that the league is discussing using an electronic strike zone so the plate umpire would not have to be right on the catcher and hitter.
Still, the league says it has yet to seek approval for any specific plan from government officials or the MLB Players Association so far.
"The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus," according to MLB's statement.
The MLB Players Association had no comment to this story.
CNN's Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.
