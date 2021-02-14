Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting an addition to their family.
Meghan is pregnant with her second baby, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to CNN on Sunday.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesperson said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
Their first child, Archie, is 19 months old.
