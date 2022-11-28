Mauna Loa is erupting for the first time since 1984, prompting an ashfall advisory for Hawaii's Big Island

 USGS

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, sparking an ashfall advisory Monday for Hawaii's Big Island and surrounding waters until 6 a.m. HST (11 a.m. ET).

The eruption in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is not threatening downhill communities or flights to the Island of Hawaii, the Hawaii Tourism Authority tweeted Monday morning, though up to a quarter inch of ashfall could accumulate on parts of the island as winds may carry fine ash and volcanic gas downwind.