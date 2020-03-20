Not Available
March 21 coronavirus news
- By Joshua Berlinger, Brett McKeehan, Jack Guy, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN
- Coronavirus cases top 300,000 as countries warn citizens to stay home
- The Goo Goo Dolls' lead singer held a porch concert to help local small businesses impacted by coronavirus
- This Japanese man spent almost five decades on death row. He could go back
- Audible is now offering free audiobooks for kids stuck at home
- Georgia has 20 COVID-19 deaths and 555 confirmed cases
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett has doubled in 24 hours; 99 confirmed cases statewide
- Gov. Brian Kemp shuts down all schools in Georgia until March 31 in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- Gwinnett County Public Schools hesitant to speculate on future of meal deliveries, graduation, promotion criteria
- Gwinnett County government closing all Lawrenceville-area buildings because of COVID-19
- No new coronavirus cases in Gwinnett, but Barrow County sees first case; Georgia's total up by 51 confirmed cases
- Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills closing tonight due to coronavirus outbreak
- Gwinnett's confirmed COVID-19 case total at 12, state total jumps to 287; 10 Georgians have now died
- Georgia declares public health emergency, sees largest jump in coronavirus cases so far; 64 people now have COVID-19
- Gwinnett warns business, park closures could be coming if voluntary steps are not taken to contain COVID-19
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
