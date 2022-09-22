More than a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are waking up without power again Thursday after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc on critical infrastructure earlier this week, also leaving some residents without running water as the Category 4 storm nears Bermuda.

The forceful storm has killed at least five people across the Caribbean, including one in Guadeloupe, two in Puerto Rico and two in the Dominican Republic. And many residents are now enduring the aftermath of what became the first major hurricane of this year's Atlantic season.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Jessica Hasbun, Jorge Venegas, Amy Simonson, Chris Boyette and Jamiel Lynch contributed to his report.

