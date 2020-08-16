Man in critical condition after stabbing at Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metro Police Department spokesman Lt. Frank Humel.
Police found the man with multiple stab wounds when they responded to a report of a stabbing at the hotel shortly before 11 p.m. PT (2 a.m. ET), Humel told CNN.
The man was transported from the hotel to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.
