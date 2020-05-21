Lori Vallow's ex-husband worried about their missing children and his wife's behavior, police footage shows

Arizona authorities have released body camera footage from their interactions with the ex-husband of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman whose children haven't been seen since September.
Gilbert Police footage of Charles Vallow from January 31, 2019, shows him telling officers he can't get in touch with JJ and Tylee and outlining his concerns about his wife Lori's behavior.
Tylee Ryan, 17, has not been seen since she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, mother and uncle, according to authorities. Lori Vallow is currently in custody in Idaho and faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court.
"I don't know what she's going to do with them," Charles Vallow said, referring to JJ and Tylee. "I don't know if she's going to flee with them; if she's going to hurt them."
Charles Vallow had just returned from a work trip in Texas that evening, he told officers in the January video.
"She (Lori) canceled my flight. She came to the airport, took my truck," Vallow tells the officers on the video.
Frustrated, he explained to police the sudden change in Lori's behavior.
"This is killing me, officer. Our 13th anniversary is next month. We've done had a great marriage," Charles said. "All of a sudden the last month she it just blew up. She just lost connection."
Charles Vallow was shot and killed about five months later during a fight with Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, a news release from Chandler, Arizona, police said.
CNN has reached out to Lori Vallow's attorneys for comment but did not immediately hear back.
She believed she's a resurrected being, he said
He also talked about some of Lori's alleged religious views. These descriptions match claims he would later file in a petition for dissolution of marriage in February 2019.
"Mother also informed Father that she is a translated being who cannot taste death sent by God to lead the 144,000 into the Millennium," the filing read.
"On January 29, 2019, during a phone conversation between the parties and after their physical separation, Mother informed Father that she was a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000."
"She thinks she's a resurrected being and a god," Charles told officers that night.
CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.
