- By Jessie Yeung, Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN
- Updated
- Five reasons you should take a nap on National Napping Day
- The father of a woman with coronavirus violated a self-quarantine to take another daughter to a school function
- Markets tumble as novel coronavirus cases grow in the US and northern Italy goes into lockdown
- Live updates: Global markets plunge amid coronavirus fears and oil price drop
- At least 30 wildfires have burned more than 30,000 acres in Oklahoma
- Georgia health department waiting to confirm 'presumed positive' case of coronavirus in Gwinnett
- $1 million Georgia Lottery ticket sold at Duluth gas station claimed
- Gwinnett schools asking students, staff who have recently visited countries experiencing widespread COVID-19 cases to stay home
- Gwinnett police close to identifying suspect believed to have forged more than $3,000 in stolen checks
- Gwinnett County police still looking for missing Duluth teen after month-long search
- Continued rain, flooding leads Gov. Brian Kemp to declare State of Emergency for all counties south of I-20
- Paran Homes unveils new 55+ townhome community in Snellville
- Dacula resident charged with manslaughter after firing handgun to break up a fight
- Police charge suspect in murder of 36-year-old Lawrenceville woman
- Cruise ship being held off at sea so authorities can test for coronavirus
Poll: What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavor?
Justin Timberlake started a fierce debate on social media when he declared Samoas to be his favorite Girl Scout cookies over Thin Mints. Tell us your choice. Read more here.
You voted:
