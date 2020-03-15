Not Available
Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,000 worldwide
- By Ben Westcott, Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- CDC recommends canceling or postponing events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett has doubled in 24 hours; 99 confirmed cases statewide
- Luxury perfume makers Dior and Givenchy will produce free hand sanitizer for French health authorities
- Dropkick Murphys to livestream annual St. Patrick's Day concert due to coronavirus concerns
- Gwinnett County Public Schools taking precautions without confirmed cases among students, staff
- 68 Gwinnett schools to provide free lunches next week
- Gov. Brian Kemp says second 'presumptive positive' case of the coronavirus, COVID-19, found in Gwinnett
- Georgia health department waiting to confirm 'presumed positive' case of coronavirus in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett, Buford and Barrow schools closing next week over coronavirus concerns
- Atlanta woman serving 14 years in prison for armed robbery with sister at Norcross hotel
- Georgia declares public health emergency, sees largest jump in coronavirus cases so far; 64 people now have COVID-19
- A message from the Gwinnett Daily Post editor concerning coronavirus outbreak
- Teen charged in motorcycle crash on I-85 Sunday that killed 34-year-old Lilburn man
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
