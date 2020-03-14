Not Available
Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 142,000 globally
- By Jessie Yeung and Jenni Marsh, CNN
- Walmart shortens its hours and stores across America close their doors
- Families resort to yelling to their loved ones from outside infected nursing home in Washington
- Beijing is promoting traditional medicine as a 'Chinese solution' to coronavirus. Not everyone is on board
- Floyd Mayweather honors his late ex-girlfriend in a series of Instagram posts
- Gwinnett County Public Schools taking precautions without confirmed cases among students, staff
- Georgia health department waiting to confirm 'presumed positive' case of coronavirus in Gwinnett
- 68 Gwinnett schools to provide free lunches next week
- Gov. Brian Kemp says second 'presumptive positive' case of the coronavirus, COVID-19, found in Gwinnett
- Gwinnett, Buford and Barrow schools closing next week over coronavirus concerns
- Atlanta woman serving 14 years in prison for armed robbery with sister at Norcross hotel
- Teen charged in motorcycle crash on I-85 Sunday that killed 34-year-old Lilburn man
- Teen robber of Lawrenceville gas station captured, charged after hours-long SWAT standoff
- Georgia officials preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park for coronavirus isolation location
- University System of Georgia announces its 26 institutions will remain open for face-to-face education
Mar 14
Mar 14
Mar 14
Mar 14
Mar 14
Mar 14
Mar 14
Mar 14
